Beaton Management Co. Inc. Sells 975 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises 1.1% of Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,800 shares of company stock worth $3,139,017 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PM opened at $98.40 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.93 and a 52-week high of $100.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.29. The company has a market cap of $153.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PM. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.05.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.