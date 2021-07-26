Beazley (LON:BEZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their under review rating on shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ) in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BEZ. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 387 ($5.06) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.79) target price on shares of Beazley in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Beazley in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 410 ($5.36) target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 416.89 ($5.45).

Shares of BEZ opened at GBX 382.50 ($5.00) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Beazley has a 12-month low of GBX 287.60 ($3.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 455 ($5.94). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 324.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.95.

In other Beazley news, insider David Roberts purchased 16,777 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 295 ($3.85) per share, with a total value of £49,492.15 ($64,661.81).

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

