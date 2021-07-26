Beer Money (BEER) Price Hits $0.0209 on Exchanges

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 26th. Over the last seven days, Beer Money has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One Beer Money coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0209 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beer Money has a market cap of $685,492.16 and approximately $26,985.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00049280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002771 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00015332 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.82 or 0.00822927 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005979 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Beer Money Profile

Beer Money (CRYPTO:BEER) is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 359,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,800,000 coins. The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

