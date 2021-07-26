Benchmark Boosts Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $250.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target lifted by Benchmark from $242.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital raised Union Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $238.81.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $220.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $167.57 and a 52-week high of $231.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.37.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 4.4% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% during the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

