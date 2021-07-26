Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Receives $14.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Benefitfocus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Benefitfocus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 44,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $533,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Benefitfocus stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.89. Benefitfocus has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $17.58. The firm has a market cap of $433.68 million, a P/E ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 1.76.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $65.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Benefitfocus will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

