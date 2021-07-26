Beowulf (BWF) Price Hits $0.0108 on Top Exchanges

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 26th. Over the last week, Beowulf has traded down 22.5% against the dollar. One Beowulf coin can currently be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beowulf has a market capitalization of $10.85 million and $107.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00049219 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00015272 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.22 or 0.00822892 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006008 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.98 or 0.00082688 BTC.

About Beowulf

BWF is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 coins. Beowulf’s official Twitter account is @BeowulfChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beowulf’s official website is beowulfchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Beowulf Blockchain offers a blockchain-based platform named Biploma for educational institutions and corporations to host degrees, diplomas, and certificates on the blockchain with the highest level of reliability and accessibility at the lowest possible price. With Biploma, degree holders can easily prove their credibility. In addition, information on the blockchain cannot be faked or tampered by anyone, thereby preventing document fraud successfully. “

