Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Greatland Gold (LON:GGP)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 29 ($0.38) price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Greatland Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get Greatland Gold alerts:

LON GGP opened at GBX 18.40 ($0.24) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 19.64. The company has a quick ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The company has a market capitalization of £726.20 million and a PE ratio of -184.00. Greatland Gold has a 1 year low of GBX 11.80 ($0.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 38.50 ($0.50).

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Paterson project, Panorama project, Ernest Giles project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Greatland Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greatland Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.