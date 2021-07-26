Berry’s (BRY) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reissued their sell rating on shares of Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

BRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp upgraded Berry from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berry from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.44.

Shares of Berry stock opened at $5.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $449.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.47. Berry has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $7.25.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. Berry had a negative net margin of 60.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Berry will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Berry’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Berry by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,629,475 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,508,000 after purchasing an additional 131,958 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Berry by 15.5% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,604,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after acquiring an additional 215,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Berry by 21.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after buying an additional 194,250 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Berry by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 987,298 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after buying an additional 273,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry by 91.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 584,708 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 278,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

