Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Research Coverage Started at Roth Capital

Analysts at Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Better Choice in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of BTTR stock opened at $3.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of -0.96. Better Choice has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80.

Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. It offers raw-diet dog food and treats, naturally formulated premium kibble and canned dog and cat food, freeze-dried raw dog food and treats, vegan dog food and treats, oral care products, supplements, and grooming aids. The company provides its products for dogs, cats, and pet parents under the Halo, TruDog, and Rawgo! brand names.

