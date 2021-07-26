Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) will report earnings per share of ($0.40) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bio-Path’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Bio-Path posted earnings per share of ($0.55) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Path will report full year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($1.76). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bio-Path.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.07.

BPTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Path by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 16,487 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bio-Path by 1,976.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 38,041 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BPTH opened at $6.49 on Friday. Bio-Path has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The firm has a market cap of $45.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.30.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the develpment of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline include Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

