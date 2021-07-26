BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $168.60.
BNTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price target on BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, May 17th.
BioNTech stock traded up $10.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $292.00. The stock had a trading volume of 41,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,129. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.63 and a beta of -1.58. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $54.10 and a 52-week high of $292.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $735,723,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in BioNTech by 31.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,559,000 after buying an additional 500,085 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in BioNTech by 259.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 482,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,148,000 after buying an additional 348,124 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech in the first quarter worth $37,326,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in BioNTech in the first quarter worth $30,171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.
About BioNTech
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
