BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $168.60.

BNTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price target on BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech stock traded up $10.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $292.00. The stock had a trading volume of 41,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,129. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.63 and a beta of -1.58. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $54.10 and a 52-week high of $292.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 91.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7294.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $735,723,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in BioNTech by 31.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,559,000 after buying an additional 500,085 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in BioNTech by 259.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 482,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,148,000 after buying an additional 348,124 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech in the first quarter worth $37,326,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in BioNTech in the first quarter worth $30,171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.