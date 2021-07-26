Bit Digital Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 77,175 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,925% compared to the average daily volume of 3,811 call options.

BTBT stock traded up $5.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,520,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,803,912. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.17. Bit Digital has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.95 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTBT. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bit Digital in the fourth quarter worth $3,313,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Bit Digital in the first quarter worth $1,882,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bit Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $1,503,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $955,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Bit Digital in the first quarter worth about $422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Bit Digital Company Profile

Bit Digital, Inc engages in the bitcoin mining business. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

