Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Trading Up 39.4% This Week

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 26th. Bitcoin 2 has a market capitalization of $12.86 million and approximately $766.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin 2 coin can currently be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00001978 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded up 39.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000351 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Profile

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,854,190 coins and its circulating supply is 17,356,434 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official website is www.bitc2.org. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin 2

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin 2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin 2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

