Bitcoin SV (BSV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.53 Billion

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for $134.57 or 0.00351251 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 14.7% against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $2.53 billion and approximately $408.27 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,310.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.34 or 0.01295571 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00075159 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003352 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000200 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000045 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,797,352 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

