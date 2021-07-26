BitcoinHD Market Cap Achieves $10.86 Million (BHD)

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. One BitcoinHD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.78 or 0.00004652 BTC on exchanges. BitcoinHD has a total market capitalization of $10.86 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitcoinHD has traded 17.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00038037 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00113428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.43 or 0.00134080 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,302.48 or 0.99856167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.84 or 0.00828623 BTC.

BitcoinHD Coin Profile

BitcoinHD’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity . The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

BitcoinHD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinHD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinHD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

