BitCore Market Cap Reaches $6.53 Million (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000942 BTC on major exchanges. BitCore has a market capitalization of $6.53 million and $729,916.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitCore has traded up 21.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,219.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,310.46 or 0.06045302 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.17 or 0.01287766 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.02 or 0.00355891 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00135384 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $223.76 or 0.00585458 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007757 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.17 or 0.00351061 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.47 or 0.00275969 BTC.

About BitCore

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

