BitSend (BSD) Achieves Market Cap of $105,780.75

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded up 23% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One BitSend coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. BitSend has a total market capitalization of $105,780.75 and approximately $7.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitSend has traded up 62% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.50 or 0.00393833 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002717 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00013071 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $479.00 or 0.01221014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000173 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BitSend (CRYPTO:BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 31,454,325 coins. BitSend’s official website is bitsend.cc . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

BitSend Coin Trading

