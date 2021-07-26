BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Position Lessened by Cim Investment Mangement Inc.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. decreased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 121,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,327,000 after purchasing an additional 67,799 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 52,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,080,000 after purchasing an additional 18,001 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $385,000. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. raised their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Argus raised their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $943.17.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $4.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $873.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $531.39 and a 1-year high of $920.31. The company has a market capitalization of $133.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $874.90.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,949 shares of company stock valued at $29,423,259. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

