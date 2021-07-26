Blackstone Group Inc. Invests $2.17 Billion in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 160,834,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,267,000. Paysafe accounts for about 4.3% of Blackstone Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Blackstone Group Inc. owned 87.71% of Paysafe as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSFE. Fidelity National Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth about $638,700,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Paysafe in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,500,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Paysafe in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,725,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Paysafe in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,094,000. Finally, Honeycomb Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Paysafe in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,492,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSFE opened at $10.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Paysafe Limited has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $19.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.46.

PSFE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

