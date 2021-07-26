Blackstone Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV)

Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,678,000. Blackstone Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of CF Acquisition Corp. IV at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter worth $148,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter worth $176,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter worth $260,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFIV traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $9.74. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,916. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

