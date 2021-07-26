Blackstone Group Inc. Raises Position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC)

Blackstone Group Inc. grew its position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,911,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311,200 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. owned about 3.64% of Montes Archimedes Acquisition worth $18,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $19,560,000. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Montes Archimedes Acquisition by 2.3% during the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,560,000 after buying an additional 44,356 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Montes Archimedes Acquisition by 764.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,039,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,176,000 after buying an additional 919,620 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $9,292,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Montes Archimedes Acquisition by 19.1% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 814,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after buying an additional 130,483 shares in the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAAC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.90. 50 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,490. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89. Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.87.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

