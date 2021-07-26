Blackstone Group Inc. Sells 329,861 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Blackstone Group Inc. trimmed its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,089,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 329,861 shares during the period. ONEOK comprises about 0.7% of Blackstone Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Blackstone Group Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $359,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 19.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth $227,000. Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 6.8% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 8,109.9% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 53,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth $550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.53.

NYSE:OKE opened at $52.95 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $57.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.03.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

