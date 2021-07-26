Blackstone Group Inc. Takes $626.63 Million Position in Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR)

Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 22,435,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,630,000. Apria accounts for about 1.2% of Blackstone Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Blackstone Group Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Apria at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Apria in the 1st quarter worth $2,404,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Apria in the 1st quarter worth $1,397,000. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in Apria in the 1st quarter worth $1,397,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Apria in the 1st quarter worth $4,429,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Apria in the 1st quarter worth $33,516,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apria alerts:

APR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Apria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Apria in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. assumed coverage on Apria in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Apria from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

NYSE:APR traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $27.70. 3,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,094. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.56. Apria, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $34.50.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 5,175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $131,341,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Apria Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR).

Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.