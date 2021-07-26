Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Price Up 60.9% Over Last 7 Days

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be purchased for $3.01 or 0.00007798 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded up 60.9% against the dollar. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a market capitalization of $3.73 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00050124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002804 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00015732 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $327.14 or 0.00846670 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00084303 BTC.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CRYPTO:BCUG) is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,404,642 coins and its circulating supply is 1,238,758 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Trading

