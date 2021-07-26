BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th.

ZRE traded down C$0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching C$26.50. The stock had a trading volume of 38,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,951. BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF has a 1-year low of C$18.72 and a 1-year high of C$26.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.67.

