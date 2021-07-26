Bonded Finance Price Up 10.9% Over Last 7 Days (BOND)

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Bonded Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.91 million and $231,423.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bonded Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bonded Finance has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00048144 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00016497 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.36 or 0.00814667 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005503 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Bonded Finance Coin Profile

Bonded Finance (CRYPTO:BOND) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bonded Finance is bonded.finance/#firstsec

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Bonded Finance Coin Trading

