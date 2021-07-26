Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Director George Frederick Fink Purchases 2,000 Shares

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Director George Frederick Fink purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,282,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$23,509,481.13.

George Frederick Fink also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, George Frederick Fink purchased 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,641.00.

On Friday, June 4th, George Frederick Fink purchased 3,300 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,522.77.

On Friday, May 28th, George Frederick Fink purchased 6,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,700.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, George Frederick Fink purchased 6,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,724.80.

On Wednesday, May 19th, George Frederick Fink acquired 6,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,246.80.

BNE stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching C$5.73. 74,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,369. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.15. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of C$1.02 and a 1 year high of C$6.06. The stock has a market cap of C$192.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11.

BNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Acumen Capital raised their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “na” rating on shares of Bonterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.31.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

