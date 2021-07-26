Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target Raised to C$265.00

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$245.00 to C$265.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BYDGF. Raymond James downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $253.56.

Shares of BYDGF opened at $192.07 on Friday. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of $142.78 and a one year high of $194.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.21.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

