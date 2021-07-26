Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,253 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Braskem were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Braskem by 588.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 77,724 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Braskem by 225.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Braskem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Braskem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BAK shares. TheStreet raised Braskem from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Braskem in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

Shares of NYSE:BAK opened at $22.56 on Monday. Braskem S.A. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $25.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.57 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.12.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Braskem S.A. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

