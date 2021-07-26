Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 48,670 Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,661,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 745.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 541,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,005,000 after purchasing an additional 477,636 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 33.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 11,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 95.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 285,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 139,846 shares during the last quarter. 57.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altice USA alerts:

ATUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Altice USA from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Altice USA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Altice USA from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Altice USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.53.

Shares of NYSE ATUS traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.69. The company had a trading volume of 38,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,853,944. Altice USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $38.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.74.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. Altice USA had a net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 528.76%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $87,443,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,719,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,905,339.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $102,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,577,734 shares of company stock worth $95,737,580 over the last three months. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.