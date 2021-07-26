Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 10,183 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,000. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.1% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.8% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 115,502 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,458,000 after acquiring an additional 7,364 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.3% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,104 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $1,182,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $1,293,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UNP traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $219.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,721. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $167.57 and a twelve month high of $231.26. The company has a market cap of $145.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.29.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

