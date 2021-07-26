Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 72.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 77.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $1,160,194.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,896.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,073 shares of company stock worth $8,260,916. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.53.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $290.45. 44,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,548,722. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $262.64. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $190.34 and a one year high of $292.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

