Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,287 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.38. The company had a trading volume of 354,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,193,094. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. lifted their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.60.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

