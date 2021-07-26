Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 31,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,000. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.0% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.8% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 21,138 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,493,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,385,000 after buying an additional 30,405 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 107,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.9% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 240,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after buying an additional 60,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.63.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $1.03 on Monday, hitting $58.07. The stock had a trading volume of 618,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,941,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.83. The company has a market capitalization of $245.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.76, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

