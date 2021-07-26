Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 25,663 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 25,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,000. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.2% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Novak Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the first quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 66.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $172.11. 151,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,545,244. The company has a market capitalization of $453.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.28. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

