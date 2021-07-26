Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 197.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $528.00 target price (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.84.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,590 shares of company stock worth $713,926. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AVGO opened at $480.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $304.18 and a 52-week high of $495.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $467.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.