Brokerages Anticipate Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $178.07 Million

Analysts expect that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) will announce sales of $178.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $175.79 million to $179.43 million. Kadant reported sales of $152.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadant will report full-year sales of $720.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $714.00 million to $728.63 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $758.34 million, with estimates ranging from $744.00 million to $774.84 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kadant.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $172.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.02 million. Kadant had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Kadant’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KAI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,548 shares in the company, valued at $638,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William P. Tully sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.91, for a total transaction of $160,633.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,838.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,150 shares of company stock valued at $551,558 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KAI. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Kadant during the second quarter worth $44,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kadant during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Kadant during the first quarter worth $65,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Kadant during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Kadant by 332.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KAI traded down $2.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $175.55. 10,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,679. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Kadant has a fifty-two week low of $104.15 and a fifty-two week high of $189.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kadant (KAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.