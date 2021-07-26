Brokerages Anticipate LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) to Post $3.72 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) to report $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.98. LGI Homes posted earnings of $2.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 68.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full-year earnings of $15.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.78 to $16.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $15.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.89 to $17.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $1.58. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $705.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LGI Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

In related news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total value of $65,496.06. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,828,397.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $552,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $608,000. Third Security LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $4,576,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $165.69 on Wednesday. LGI Homes has a twelve month low of $95.54 and a twelve month high of $188.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

