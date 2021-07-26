Brokerages Anticipate NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Analysts expect that NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) will announce sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for NOV’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the highest is $1.40 billion. NOV reported sales of $1.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOV will report full year sales of $5.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $5.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.88 billion to $7.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NOV.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. COKER & PALMER downgraded NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NOV in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on NOV in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. NOV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

NOV stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.13. The stock had a trading volume of 128,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,875,275. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.58. NOV has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $18.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 2.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NOV by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,731,754 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $380,481,000 after buying an additional 4,061,284 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in NOV by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,168,030 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $112,065,000 after buying an additional 504,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NOV by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,732,962 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $92,223,000 after buying an additional 42,844 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NOV by 1,313.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,554,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $76,207,000 after buying an additional 5,161,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,860,623 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $66,688,000 after purchasing an additional 178,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NOV (NOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.