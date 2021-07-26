Brokerages Anticipate NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Will Announce Earnings of $2.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.70 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NRG Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.81 and the highest is $3.58. NRG Energy posted earnings per share of $1.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 112.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NRG Energy will report full-year earnings of $6.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $8.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NRG Energy.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.97). The business had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 297.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $533,064.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,799.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 109,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 15,230 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,564,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in NRG Energy by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 9,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 78,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRG traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.00. 1,267,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,968,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13. NRG Energy has a 12-month low of $28.22 and a 12-month high of $44.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 54.17%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

