Brokerages Anticipate Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) to Post $0.38 EPS

Analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) will announce $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.38. Sabra Health Care REIT reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 4.01%.

SBRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Shares of SBRA opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.94. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

In other news, Director Catherine Cusack purchased 2,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,852,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,506,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,257 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,268,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,144 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,442,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 441.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,101,000 after purchasing an additional 990,436 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

