Brokerages Anticipate TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) to report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TransAlta’s earnings. TransAlta reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 168.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that TransAlta will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TransAlta.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.24). TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $506.98 million during the quarter.

TAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

NYSE TAC opened at $9.91 on Friday. TransAlta has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.0367 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -36.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in TransAlta by 5.0% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in TransAlta during the first quarter worth $304,000. 59.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransAlta (TAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.