Brokerages Expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) to Announce $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.35. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

ARI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

ARI stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.73. 10,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,938. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.31. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 80.75 and a quick ratio of 80.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 6,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $96,922.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $221,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,861.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,533 shares of company stock worth $1,004,776 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 16.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 443,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.3% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 67,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

