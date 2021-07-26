Brokerages Expect BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) to announce sales of $6.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.40 million and the lowest is $6.20 million. BrainsWay reported sales of $4.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full year sales of $26.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.43 million to $27.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $33.67 million, with estimates ranging from $31.78 million to $34.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BrainsWay.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BWAY. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of BrainsWay in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrainsWay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of BrainsWay in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of BrainsWay in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWAY. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in BrainsWay in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BrainsWay in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in BrainsWay by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 978,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,838,000 after acquiring an additional 555,779 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in BrainsWay in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,621,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in BrainsWay by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 756,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after acquiring an additional 435,000 shares during the period. 44.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BrainsWay stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.03. 6,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,418. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.27. BrainsWay has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The firm has a market cap of $148.54 million, a PE ratio of -45.15 and a beta of 1.28.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

