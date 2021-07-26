Brokerages Expect Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.87 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) will report $9.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Elys Game Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.17 million to $10.58 million. Elys Game Technology posted sales of $10.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will report full-year sales of $44.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.59 million to $45.31 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $53.59 million, with estimates ranging from $52.77 million to $54.41 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Elys Game Technology.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 million. Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.83% and a negative net margin of 17.21%.

Several research analysts have commented on ELYS shares. Fundamental Research cut their target price on Elys Game Technology from $8.10 to $6.78 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Maxim Group started coverage on Elys Game Technology in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, VP Luca Pasquini sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 41.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Elys Game Technology by 460.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ELYS traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.14. 2,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 5.10. Elys Game Technology has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $8.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.44.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers leisure betting products, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

