Brokerages Expect Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) to Post -$0.49 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) will report earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.61) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.44). Kura Oncology reported earnings per share of ($0.40) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kura Oncology will report full year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($1.79). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($1.79). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kura Oncology.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KURA shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.10.

Shares of Kura Oncology stock opened at $18.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.90. Kura Oncology has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 24.29 and a quick ratio of 24.29.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,692,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,600 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 133.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,474,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,944,000 after buying an additional 1,416,480 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 38.4% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,241,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,363,000 after acquiring an additional 621,806 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 169.8% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 732,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,705,000 after acquiring an additional 460,915 shares during the period. Finally, BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 31.2% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,635,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,225,000 after acquiring an additional 389,200 shares during the period.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidates are tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

