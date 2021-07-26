Brokerages Expect L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Will Post Earnings of $3.17 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) to post earnings per share of $3.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.10. L3Harris Technologies posted earnings of $2.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full-year earnings of $12.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $13.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $14.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.00 to $14.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on LHX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.23.

LHX stock traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $225.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,188. The stock has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.78. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $228.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $220.31.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total value of $1,929,610.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $26,166,726.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,459,144.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,281 shares of company stock valued at $58,623,228 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $322,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 62,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,611,000 after purchasing an additional 18,652 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 87,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,002,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 45,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L3Harris Technologies (LHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.