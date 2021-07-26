Brokerages Expect L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Will Post Earnings of $3.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) to post earnings per share of $3.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.10. L3Harris Technologies posted earnings of $2.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full-year earnings of $12.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $13.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $14.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.00 to $14.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on LHX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.23.

LHX stock traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $225.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,188. The stock has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.78. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $228.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $220.31.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total value of $1,929,610.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $26,166,726.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,459,144.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,281 shares of company stock valued at $58,623,228 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $322,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 62,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,611,000 after purchasing an additional 18,652 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 87,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,002,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 45,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

