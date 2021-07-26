Brokerages Expect Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) will report earnings of $0.87 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Mercantile Bank posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mercantile Bank.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.34. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 28.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

MBWM traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.83. 25,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. Mercantile Bank has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $34.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 41.73%.

In other Mercantile Bank news, COO Robert T. Worthington purchased 3,431 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.56 per share, for a total transaction of $111,713.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,508,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,984,000 after buying an additional 108,664 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 0.7% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 557,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,115,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 4.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after buying an additional 12,590 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 19.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 123,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after buying an additional 20,174 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercantile Bank (MBWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.