Brokerages Expect Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sprott’s earnings. Sprott reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprott will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.68 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sprott.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $39.75 million for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 21.45%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SII. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Sprott from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sprott from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SII. Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,422,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Sprott by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 533,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,251,000 after purchasing an additional 304,487 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Sprott in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,076,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Sprott by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 165,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 80,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Sprott by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 127,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 80,975 shares during the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SII traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,828. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.35. Sprott has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.52%.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

