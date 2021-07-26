Brokerages Expect Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) to Announce $0.48 EPS

Analysts predict that Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Stantec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.51. Stantec posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Stantec will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stantec.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $674.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.17 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 3.95%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Stantec in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Stantec from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stantec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.35.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at $45.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Stantec has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $47.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.1346 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

